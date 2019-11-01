To the editor:
Please accept this letter as a strong endorsement for Joe Ciolino for councilor at large.
I have known Joe for many years on the City Council. Joe is knowledgeable in so many areas of business and government, and is an asset to our community as a lifelong resident in Gloucester. Joe was a vice president at the Building Center and has owned and operated the Weathervane, a specialty store on Main Street, for 26 years.
Joe was chairman of the Planning and Development Committee, which I served on as a member. He made a point of knowing how to protect our residents while striking a balance with the city’s need for well-planned necessary and appropriate development. Joe treated everyone with dignity and respect.
Joe is not flamboyant or blustery, he is just a hard-working, dedicated person with the knowledge and desire to serve his native city. He has institutional memory, which is another great asset which helps to keep us from making the same mistakes we made in the past.
Finally, Joe not only takes and responds to phone calls and emails like the rest of the council, but is available to any citizen, during his business hours, who wants to speak to a councilor face to face. Please give Joe one of your four votes for councilor at large. He will give you great value for your vote.
Bob Whynott
Former city councilor and city clerk
Gloucester
