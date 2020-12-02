To the editor:
Interesting, and contradicting, behaviors by the legislative body, and the executive body that supports the funding of a new school in Gloucester: The owner of property on East Main Street wants to build two, four-unit condominiums, but is denied a special permit by the lawmakers in the city because the occupants of that housing might include children who will attend public schools.
Are you kidding me? If that’s the case, why are we building a new $67 million school? Why isn’t the city encouraging people with ambitions for their children to move here and attend our expensive schools and help the good people of Gloucester pay for it? A thoughtful executive department would never support expensive new schools while its lawmakers obstructed housing development. It’s incongruous, and not how well-managed communities conduct themselves.
Robin Hubbard
Gloucester