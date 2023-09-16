To the editor:
It was a privilege and an honor to take part in Gloucester's original Plan 2001 Comprehensive Plan process (and then to serve on the Plan Implementation Review Committee for several years thereafter.) As the newsletter writer/editor I got to attend pretty much all of the meetings, including those of the various topic-based sub-committees. It was a rare opportunity to get to know the whole city more deeply.
Better yet, I got to work closely with the great and beloved Janis Stelluto. It was under her leadership that the diverse cast of characters in our coastal community hammered out a highly original, living document that encompasses so many divergent points of view. (It was a new concept, a comprehensive plan, not a master plan, as Janis was quick to point out.)
Janis's legacy continues on, and the proof could be seen in City Hall on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the "kick off" for the next Comprehensive Plan. Dozens of us who volunteered back at the turn of the century are still serving the city we love, and many others are joining on now.
I couldn't be happier to see Plan 2001 revisited and refreshed in such a thoughtful way.
Gloucester is a city like no other and deserves our very best.
Linda Brayton
Gloucester