To the editor:
In mid-January I attended the first City Council meeting as part of my New Year’s resolution to be more civically involved. The council was to vote whether to approve more residencies for the 35 Fuller St. building in Magnolia, from four to six residences, including one “affordable” unit. Affordable is determined by Boston-area guidelines, a one-bedroom well above $1,200 a month.
I attended the meeting as an observer but wish I had spoken up and given some background of the building and the surrounding area since I, coincidentally, had lived at 35 Fuller St. as a kid in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s. We moved into the rental unit above the landlords. My brother, my mom and I resided in the four-bedroom unit, each of us with our own room for the first time, and my mom had an extra room for her business. She built her sewing clientele into a successful business, eventually able to give up waitressing and ultimately buying two fixer- uppers on Centennial 10 years later. My uncle built his sign-making business, the Last Horse Art Studio, in the small one-room building on the same lot. This building was referred to as a “teardown shack” by the lawyer advocating for the condo units, but it remains a sweet cedar-shingled dwelling. The door still bears the the shadowed imprint of an upturned horseshoe which my uncle nailed there, christening his business.
He did not grow rich from his venture, and barely supported himself, but his masterfully crafted designs still decorate buildings in the area and are touchstones of our town -- the Blackburn sign on Main Street The Cricket Press Grasshopper, The Brookwood School crane. I sat on the floor of his studio playing with wood shavings while he carved out animals and icons to withstand seasons. These creations came from the “shack,” soon to be a teardown to make room for expensive oceanside condominiums.
I’m writing this because I share the view of Councilman Jamie O’Hara, the only member to vote against the condo expansion, that we have an obligation to be careful of how we proceed in this city.
We have an obligation to fight for the generations that come after us, that they may also be revived and inspired, seeking their livelihood by the ocean.
Not long ago it was possible for two 20-somethings from the projects, with no money in their pockets, to start businesses with their own sweat and blisters. My mom provided her city kids with the opportunity to spend every day in nature, catching fish, forging trails, sleeping with the tide crash outside their windows. I want this for today’s young people and beyond. The salt air is not only for wealthy people. We are neglecting young entrepreneurs, self-educated artisans and working-class visionaries, in favor of letting a faceless enterprise make a buck. I don’t know how to stop this and mourn the loss of what could be.
I took a walk on Magnolia beach this morning and stopped by my uncle’s old studio. I traced the front door’s horseshoe shadow and touched the hand-carved door handle. My dog settled with a sigh on the cement stoop and I sat with him, my back to the ghosts of work; slabs of wood, sharp tools and perfect moon golden shavings. We sat and watched the lazy square and the low tide beyond, sweet to his nose, and to mine, as always, stinky and dear.
Jessica Semeraro
Gloucester
