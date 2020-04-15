To the editor:
I read with great interest the April 13 column by Gordon Baird titled “Land of the free, home of the less-than-brave.” Like many residents of Gloucester, I’ve had my share of encounters with the guard posted by the Eastern Point Residents Association. Some of those encounters have been pleasant, and some have been contentious. But they have all been unnecessary.
There is a way to end these endless disputes. I call upon the city of Gloucester, particularly Charles J. Payson, general counsel, or Ed Conley, chief of police, to send a letter to the EP Association clearly defining the association’s rights in regard to public access to Eastern Point. I also request that this letter be posted publicly on the city’s website. If the city goes on record as to what the EP Association may or may not do, then as each new EP Association board member takes their chair at Association meetings, he or she will be fully informed. As Gordo wrote about the current debacle, “The current EP Association president hadn’t known this was afoot.” That fact alone is alarming, and ignorance must no longer be an excuse for EP Association overreach.
Thomas Hauck
Gloucester
