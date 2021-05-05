To the editor:
On April 15, 2021, the mayor, the City Council president and I, along with others, received a letter that was sent by John McCarthy, the executive director of the Massachusetts School Building Authority. The letter stated that while the MSBA continues to support the East Gloucester/Veterans’ Memorial School building project, they are unable to enter into a project funding agreement with the city of Gloucester at this time because of certain pending litigation. This came as no surprise to us, as this position is consistent with our ongoing conversations to date between MSBA, our owner’s project manager, the administration and representatives from the EG/Vets School Building Committee.
I understand that there has been some concern in the community that this letter indicates a shift in support by the MSBA away from the project but I can assure you that is not the case. Our legal team remains confident that the city will eventually prevail in the lawsuit against the city by 10 taxpayers who want to stop the project but there is always risk. In this case, that risk is largely financial and increases the longer that there is a delay. We expect to continue to meet MSBA’s benchmark requirements so that, when the lawsuit is resolved, we can expect to be reimbursed the appropriate share of our expenses. In the meantime, the city will have to carry the cost of the delayed MSBA reimbursement as short-term borrowing with interest rates, in the current market, at a fraction of 1%.
If the project is delayed a considerable amount of time, then we will be facing a projected increase of 4% to 6% in our construction costs when we resume. If the project is stopped then we will lose all the money expended to date as well as the $29 million committed by MSBA. Further, and perhaps more importantly, we will be faced with an estimated cost in excess of $18 million over the next 10 years to keep East Gloucester and Veterans’ Memorial elementary schools open, safe and semi-functional. That cost will include no educational improvement, no increased parking, and no traffic mitigation, no modern music or art rooms, no dedicated gymnasium, no 21st century learning commons, and no space where the entire school can come together. In essence, the children of Gloucester lose and the 10 plaintiffs win.
I believe that at this point, the financial risk to the city by moving forward is less than the damage that will done by delaying or stopping the project.
Jonathan Pope
Gloucester