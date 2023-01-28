To the editor:
The Dec. 26 issue of the Gloucester Daily Times had some graphic images demonstrating conclusively why “development” anywhere near the coast is such a bad idea. Gordon Baird’s column “Why I write and fight” inspired me to put pen to paper in support of his mission.
Take a careful look at the photo of I-4, C-2 on Page 1. The city wants to develop this site? There are some people who have the ridiculous idea of putting an amusement venue there? There was even talk of putting in underground parking? The notion of putting any development on I-4, C-2 is sheer madness. The obvious solution, in this time of ever-rising tides, is to rip down the wall in front of this site and let nature take its course. The city needs to give up 20th century ideas of development and focus on 21st century ideas related to “The Future of Green.”
Have you wondered why the mayor is so gung-ho about improving the sewage plant? Hint: I was told he was a real estate agent! Sure the plant will bring us in compliance; but won’t the improvements make it easier to allow more development? Bad use of funds, Mr. Mayor! Instead you should spend the huge federal handout in preparing for the future without internal combustion engines and with electric cars, which are accelerating into view much faster than anyone in city government seems to understand.
What are the City of Gloucester’s plans to become more green? Where are the high-speed DC electric car chargers we need now; a critical issue going forward. What are you going to do, Mr. Mayor, to help people in apartments charge their cars? I heard just this week of a person who lives in an apartment and had been charging his car by laying a cable across the sidewalk for a number of years; he was told by the police to cease and desist. If the mayor was forward-thinking he would have had high-speed DC electric chargers installed in places such as the Rocky Neck parking lot. Instead this apartment dweller must now go downtown and wait hours to charge his car (An aside: Mr. Mayor, you may want to consider removing the skating rink in the Rocky Neck parking lot, which is a tad dangerous). Mr Mayor and City Council people; which of you live in apartments? If you have a house you are golden — just put a level 2 charging unit in your garage; but please spare a thought for those who are not so fortunate as yourselves. When you analyze the Transit Overlay Plan, consider that if you approve it, you will vote to add thousands more people who will need DC charging and will rely on the city to provide. Are you ready to provide?
Electric cars are coming to Gloucester and internal combustion engine cars are going the way of the dinosaurs. It’s way past time to start preparing for this tsunami of change.
The Transit Overlay District was conceived pre-COVID-19 pandemic. Careful analysis and observation of what has happened to working habits since means the plan’s assumptions are totally wrong. The plan needs to be put in the rubbish bin of history before it creates chaos in the municipalities that adopt it.
Bottom line, Mr. Mayor and City Council; forget about helping developers and focus on helping the residents of Gloucester. One metric of success; the number of fast DC chargers installed in Gloucester in 2023.
Christopher A. H. Lewis
Gloucester