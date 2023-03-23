To the editor:
I was sad to see that the AMVETS post building on Prospect Street is going to be sold. It’s understandable they have to sell: dwindling participation plus a beautiful but very old building in need of expensive repairs leaves AMVETS with no other choice.
But institutions like AMVETS, and the American Legion, hold crucial places, literally, in the physical geography of Gloucester — the shape and feel of our town. I remember when I was little, living in Northampton, similar grand old buildings were landmarks to my childhood, as I walked or biked around that city. The same is true here in Gloucester. They instill a sense of patriotism and the civic grandeur of our past, even in those who never go inside.
But what is to become of them? Housing a nonprofit would be nice, but what nonprofit could afford the repairs and upkeep? The private sector is more likely to step in, but with what result?
Deferred maintenance afflicts many buildings in Gloucester, public and private, and they are in need of care, of resources. But there’s no incentive for the profit-driven market economy to prize the public, civic face of our town when it allocates resources. It’s a market failure: there’s no place for “care” in the incentive structure of market economic forces that act so powerfully on the physical face of our town.
Our community, our city government, has a civic duty to provide not just regulations but also resources to care for the physical features of our city.
Dan Epstein
Gloucester