To the editor:
In a May 26 article in the Gloucester Daily Times (”Professor looking for wallet thief with hopes of helping”), a woman from Manchester discussed how she allegedly had her wallet stolen from her car while shopping in Gloucester. She became aware of the theft after she received notification of three random purchases on her credit card. Although she reported the crime to the police, she claimed that she was not frustrated, but tried to consider what this person needed and how she could help. The woman even added that she wouldn’t mind sharing a cup of coffee with the thief and they could laugh about the crime and consider it “water under the bridge.”
In 2020, 14.4 million individuals were victims of identity theft at an estimated cost of $1.7 billion. That same year, 2.2 million were victims of fraud, including credit card fraud, costing an estimated $3.3 billion. The elderly are often targeted for these types of crimes and Massachusetts currently ranks sixth in the country for reported cases of identity theft. This doesn’t seem like much of a laughing matter to those who have been victimized by these criminals. Minimizing criminal activity in this manner incentivizes more criminal activity, it’s as simple as that. Gloucester is a caring and generous community and is always willing to offer assistance to those in need. However, when it comes to crime in our community, here is some advice -- have coffee with friends and family and prosecute the criminals.
Ken Tashjy
Gloucester