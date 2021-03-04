To the editor:
With all the challenges of the pandemic this past year, one blessing has been the addition of Taylor Ann Bradford’s weekly column, “Woods to Writing Desk,” in your paper. I’ve learned so much about the many trails available on Cape Ann, I enjoy her writing style and her personal perspective on each trail, and I appreciate the practical information on access etc. Now I wish I could say I’ve walked them all. But I would like to, and I’m hoping you might consider a compilation of these articles into a pamphlet or guidebook. In any case, thank you for this positive addition to the paper.
Gwen Kopka
Gloucester