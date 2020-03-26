To the editor:
The Gordon Baird column of March 23 (“The boys’ club strikes again”) was spot on!
Two years ago I purchased a home in Rocky Neck, choosing this area both for its beauty and quaintness, the history of Rocky Neck Artist community and the Railways, some of the oldest historic places in America. The waterfront is being studied to improve for the future of maritime and the community.
I hope city planning and zoning have vision to preserve the integrity of the community, expanding housing sensibility whilst preserving the charm and safety of the neighborhoods.
Mr Baird is correct; it seems vision is lacking and as a result Gloucester neighborhoods are getting inundated with oversized residences. The beauty of the community is being comprised. Rather that quaint neighborhoods , we are becoming a city of McMansions, view-stealing structures with no thought to the architectural integrity of the neighborhoods.
Elizabeth Pavese
Gloucester
