To the editor:
I always look forward to Saturday’s Gloucester Daily Times because of David Shribman’s articles but the July 13 piece on President Truman stunned me, not because of what was written, but because of what was not.
In listing key points of the Truman presidency, Shribman notes the Korean War, Truman’s disputes with General MacArthur, desegregation of the military, the Marshall Plan, the Berlin Airlift, the Truman Doctrine. But he omits a mention of what, in my opinion, was President Truman’s most important decision: to drop the atomic bomb on Japan, the first and only time that weapon has been used.
It was then and continues to be in the world’s historical memory, an extremely controversial decision and I am baffled as to how a good journalist like Shribman could have missed it. In the interest of full disclosure, let me state now that I was then, at age 13, in favor of the president’s decision and am now, at age 87 and a veteran of seven U.S. Air Force years, still in support; and I have been to Nagasaki, seen the monuments, understand the severity of the experience.
Truman’s OK for the first bomb (Hiroshima) on Aug. 6, 1945, was crucial to ending the war with Japan, thereby saving hundreds of thousands of lives, ours and theirs, which would have happened had we been forced to invade Japan. We then gave Japan three days to surrender unconditionally and when they did not, the second bomb was dropped on Nagasaki. Japan’s surrender followed immediately.
I am well aware of the thinking of the “we should not have dropped that bomb” community and especially of the criticism that doing so against the “yellow race” was, at its core, a racial decision, but I do not believe that. I think Harry Truman struggled mightily with his to-use-or-not-to-use dilemma. Sitting in his chair, at that time, I would have done the same.
I don’t think that anything that happened to Harry Truman during his years as president was more important, or had a larger impact on world history, than his decision to use the atomic bomb on Japan.
I do think David Shribman missed a big one.
Warren Salinger
Rockport
