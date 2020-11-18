To the editor:
One of the silver linings to the COVID-19 pandemic has been the transition of public meetings to the Zoom online meeting platform, which means that anybody can observe or even participate in the meetings in real time from home. And, for those who are unable to “attend” a live meeting, the entirety of every public meeting is hosted on the city’s website and can be viewed on-demand for free at any time.
It is a shame that Gordon Baird refuses to take advantage of any of these opportunities. I know he has the technological capacity to do so; earlier this year, he both quoted out-of-context something I had written in the Gloucester Daily Times previously as well as copied written words I had submitted elsewhere without proper attribution — an act of plagiarism that would not be possible without at least some basic understanding of navigating the internet.
In his most recent column, “Big days, rainy days,” Mr. Baird goes on to pose more than half a dozen questions relating to the East Gloucester/Veterans rebuild and the future of Beeman and Plum Cove elementary schools, the answers for all of which are waiting for him in the recorded meetings at which all of those issues have been discussed in great detail.
His recent column also seems to suggest that the events surrounding Fuller School’s demise to make way for the new West Parish and the East Gloucester/Veterans rebuild are parallel. Again, if he would just avail himself the wealth of information available to him, he would be reminded that: although shut down in 2008, even in 2011 as the West Parish project was being initiated, the DPW director, superintendent and chair of the School Committee Budget and Finance Subcommittee were featured in Gloucester Daily Times articles stating that Fuller needed only $5 million to be ready to provide “21st century learning” (it wasn’t until much later that the heat was shut off and the building was left to rot, sending the cost of renovation exponentially higher).
That math worked out to more than two times the number of students served by West Parish receiving a modern education at one-fifth of the final cost to the city for the West Parish rebuild — and at a facility that had better amenities than found at the new West Parish (or new East Gloucester/Veterans for that matter). East Gloucester currently needs $18 million just to keep functioning as a substandard facility. And renovating East Gloucester into a modern facility would cost more than the entire rebuild (and only serve half as many students).
Spending more money on a smaller school to provide needed resources to fewer students was the wrong call when it came to West Parish and Fuller. With East Gloucester/Veterans, the city has made the right call by doing the complete opposite and, instead, spending less money on a larger school to provide needed resources to more students sooner. And if Mr. Baird would only bother to do a little research before submitting his columns to the Gloucester Daily Times, he’d already know that.
Joel Favazza
Gloucester