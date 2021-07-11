To the editor:
Okie dokie. I’ve had enough blather from Gordon Baird. His column in your paper on July 5 (“Dear everyone I know and everyone I don’t know”) is just one more in a long line of uninformed, ignorant rantings about things he knows little about.
The push to encourage vaccines starts out passive enough, but quickly evolves into finger pointing and name calling, all while (again) insulting his conservative neighbors here on Cape Ann. There are many of us, and while some of us have gotten the vaccine (I’m one), many others have not for a host of legitimate reasons.
Some have children who have been vaccine-injured in the past, others have more risk from getting the vaccine than from not, while still others don’t trust it just yet. Remember, this vaccine was produced under emergency protocols, has yet to be certified by the FDA, and the long-term effects are unknown. I personally know people who have had dire, long-lasting side effects from the shot. They can’t undo it.
Even though I’ve had the shot, I am dead-set against children under the age of 18 getting it. They are not at-risk, and until the issues of potential fertility and heart malfunction are settled, once and for all, we have no business forcing such life-altering decisions on them or on college kids simply seeking an education.
Those who are at-risk, and fear for their own safety, need to take the initiative and either get the shot, mask up, or isolate themselves!
Gordo is very good at ranting and raving about the Trump influence, but in so doing he assumes we’re all totally stupid and can’t make an informed decision for ourselves. We are adults. We make choices based on our beliefs and needs, not because some close-minded elitist with a moral superiority complex thinks we should! Enough. Stop blaming conservatives and Trump for every little thing and take some responsibility for your own ignorance. Your Trump Derangement Syndrome is old, boring, and tells me everything I need to know about your intellect. Grow up and stop letting Donald Trump live rent-free in your head!
Dianne Palmer Eason
Gloucester