To the editor:
Kudos to the Rockport community and local churches for the outpouring of support in commemorating Juneteenth. We, as the local branch of the American Association of University Women, stand with you in the pursuit of justice and the end of violence and all forms of discrimination against people of color.
We join with you as we continue to work to end social injustice and racial inequities in all its forms. When any group suffers indignity through racial profiling, inequitable access to health care, housing, and education, we all are diminished. This systematic oppression has long roots in our country. Let us work together to understand our history and to bring change as we address these issues.
Our democracy thrives when all are empowered to achieve and succeed.
Liz Fragola
Susan Crown
Virginia Graves
Nancy Robb
Rockport