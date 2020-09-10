To the editor:
In Beth Golberg’s Sept. 7 letter to the editor ("Different standards for School Committee and students and teachers"), she states “… the Gloucester School Committee and superintendent continue meet remotely due to health and safety reasons." The is incorrect. The School Committee is currently meeting remotely via Zoom so that our meetings are accessible to the public in real time in accordance with the state Open Meeting Law.
The School Committee currently does not have the technological capability to broadcast our meetings live. We are working on this. At our Aug. 16 Building and Finance Subcommittee, we discussed meeting in public and broadcasting our meetings live. Our information technology director has been asked to explore technology solutions and related funding to enable this to happen.
Kathleen Clancy
Building and Finance Subcommittee Chair
Gloucester School Committee