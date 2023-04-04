To the editor:
On behalf of the Board of Directors, the staff and the many recipients of Meals on Wheels services, I want to thank our community for coming together to make this year’s SeniorCare Meals on Wheels Fundraiser Breakfast on March 31 a success.
For the 49th year, the Linquata family and the Gloucester House hosted the breakfast. In addition, our major sponsors Associated Home Care, Guardian Angel Senior Services, Applied Materials, Disability Resource Center, ABC Home Healthcare Professionals and more than 30 placemat sponsors are greatly appreciated.
The Gloucester High School JROTC students helped us serve and are an impressive group of young adults.
Finally, the hundreds of friends who joined us for breakfast ensured the success of this event. Every single one of you must be thanked.
SeniorCare’s Meals on Wheels program brings a daily meal to the door for homebound elders. Menus are designed by nutrition experts to meet the needs of older adults. In addition, homebound elders have a daily interaction with the delivery team — sometimes their only human contact that day.
SeniorCare currently delivers Meals on Wheels to 600+ elders each day. Annually, this means more than 92,000 meals served either directly to homes of elders or at one of our community dining sites located throughout Cape Ann and the North Shore. As prices increase for food preparation, packaging, and delivery, the community’s support is now more critical than ever.
Thank you for supporting SeniorCare Meals on Wheels.
Scott Trenti
Chief Executive Officer
SeniorCare Inc.