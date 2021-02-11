To the editor:
The Community Preservation Committee is beginning a new round of applications for funding projects to benefit the city of Gloucester. Did you know there is dedicated money for open space and recreation projects? If you are part of a neighborhood group, a member of a sports league, or an advocate of open space with a vision for Gloucester, you may qualify for a Community Preservation Act (CPA) grant.
Since 2008, when Gloucester voters approved a 1% surcharge on real estate taxes, the CPA has supported such diverse projects as the Avis Murray tennis courts, the Tompson Street Reservation Gateway, the Little River stream habitat restoration, the skate park at O’Maley School, Burnham’s Field and the Gloucester Dog Park. At least 10% of the revenues in the Community Preservation Plan must be spent or set aside for open space (excluding recreational uses). You can take advantage of this opportunity to bring your vision to life, or to support an existing open space or recreational facility. There are guidelines for working with other agencies, including the Department of Public Works. Please look at available resources to guide you, and talk to the CPC members, or past grant recipients.
Eligibility forms are available on the city of Gloucester website beginning Feb. 19, and are due March 12.
Heidi Wakeman
Chair
Open Space and Recreation Committee
Gloucester