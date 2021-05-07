To the editor:
I agree with all of the issues that Patty Amaral wrote about in her April 22 letter to the editor about Mattos Field (”Reconsidering Mattos Field”). There are many more issues. Traffic is going to be a nightmare for that neighborhood, the Route128 lights and the parents dropping their children off at school. Students having to cross 128 at the lights to get to school and the neighbor children walking to the school will be concerning. These issues will go on for the 50 years that school is there.
It is such a bad decision that should not be going forward.
Kathy Hurlburt
Gloucester