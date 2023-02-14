To the editor,
I wrote a letter to the paper awhile back about a moratorium on building condos.
Now I see someone is looking for permitting for a 26-unit, 13-duplex townhome cluster subdivision on Magnolia Avenue.
We just experienced a drought this past year in which we were limited water use. Water is the most important amenity that we have in life. I realize that new construction brings more revenue to the city but there has to be a time where the wellbeing of the city comes before money. This city is becoming a condo complex instead of the community we have enjoyed which makes this city great. We don't know what the future brings but we do know with climate change and the way our water supply dwindles that we could be endangering the future of this city and our kids.
Again, I ask the mayor and City Council to put a moratorium on the building of condos to this extent off the table. Twenty-six units is like building 26 more homes in this city which makes for a heck of a lot more water use which is a detriment to our city's future. Those in agreement should contact the mayor and voice their thoughts on this issue.
Sam Frontiero
Gloucester