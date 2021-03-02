To the editor:
On March 2, the Gloucester Public Schools will reach its 100th day of continuous learning. Yes, you read that correctly -- Gloucester students have been in school for 100 days!
We, the Gloucester School Committee, applaud everyone who has made this possible -- our teachers, our administrators, our staff, our bus drivers, our nurses, our Department of Public Works, our Board of Health, our food services staff, our custodial staff and every parent, guardian, and student in our system. It has taken every single one of us, working together, with the best interests of our students as our focus, to make this happen.
When school opened on Sept. 16, we had no idea how long we would be able to continue our hybrid, in-person model. Even a few weeks, we thought then, would allow our children to get to know their teachers and regain a small sense of normalcy. At the direction of our new Superintendent Lummis and our trusted Assistant Superintendent Bach, with invaluable input from Public Health Director Karin Carroll, Gloucester Public Schools created protocols to open in-person school safely. At the same time, Gloucester schools created a new Remote Academy for families who needed that option, basically building a new, online school in weeks. Both schools have achieved more than we could have imagined in September. Everyone involved has had to reimagine education -- and has done so in ways that have kept our children safe, engaged and educated.
While we hold hope that this pandemic will end soon, we continue to advocate for immediate vaccination for all school-based staff in order to continue our hybrid model in the safest way possible. We commend everyone who has shown their dedication to our students, families and community by continuing to educate and care for our students, every single day.
Congratulations and thank you, Gloucester Public Schools.
Jonathan Pope, chairperson
Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince, vice chairperson
Laura Wiessen, secretary
Kathleen Clancy
Joel Favazza
Samantha Verga Watson
Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken
Gloucester School Committee