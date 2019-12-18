To the editor:
To the elected congressmen who have sworn to protect, who deep down believe that what the president did was ethically and constitutionally wrong, but are thinking about playing it safe, calculating whether a vote to rightly impeach could possibly harm their political careers:
I doubt that soldiers, first responders and others who have taken a sworn duty to protect really calculate whether doing the right thing could possibly do themselves some harm, and then decide ... well maybe I will play it safe for myself.
I hope you will do what you think is right for the country.
Sara Wester
Gloucester
