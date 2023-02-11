To the editor,
More and more, faster than the movement of a bird, people fall into food insecurity, hunger, and poverty in every nook of the world, including the U.S.
By witnessing poverty, I made my pledge. One day, I wandered in a park in Boston. I saw homeless people begging for food, struggling, and sleeping on the muddy grass. I found myself in an emotional quagmire and my heart screeched at me: “Fight the poverty.” I joined The Borgen Project and became an ambassador. The Borgen Project is a unique nonprofit organization that combats global poverty and advocates for the poor.
Poverty is an economic situation that disables people from providing the minimum conditions for maintaining life. It can be seen as a bitter divorce between society and an individual that does not have basic needs. Poverty is rapidly increasing, and, like a sickness, it has not been cured. Every year, people are forced to live in cardboard boxes, tents, or in a homeless shelter.
A keen understanding of the need to care for those in penury is dimmed by other complex global issues, such as the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine. However, poverty in the U.S., a country of high opportunities, hopes, and dreams, must be addressed equally by its leaders.
The size and scope of the costs of combating poverty in the U.S. must be recalculated, and Congress must take immediate actions. Starting today with ourselves, we can change the world to create a better tomorrow.
Olivia Antenucci
Westborough