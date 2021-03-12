To the editor:
Please do not judge historical figures by modern values (”A Seuss street to be avoided,” March 4).
As Simon Aspinwall writes in the Financial Times, “... it is more important to retain and recognize historical achievements and the present them in the context of their time, than airbrush them away.”
Dr. Seuss is a historical figure. He is who he was. His writings are historic achievements and cannot be changed. Judging by today’s values will not change the man or his accomplishments.
Rather than shutter, please open readers’ minds to the opportunities of a different opinion. Help us respect other attitudes and ideas; we will learn and benefit fromthem.
Nathaniel Pulsifer
Ipswich