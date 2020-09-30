To the editor:
Rebuttal to letters to the editor by Paul Romary and Carl Gustin. I want our children to have the best and at this point in my life, this school project is a no brainer for me! Build new schools, but build what is affordable! Not at the higher costs to create beautiful buildings with things we don’t have to put into elementary schools. This is a project that doesn’t take into consideration the rest of the children of Gloucester who need a new school.
To Mr. Gustin, you quoted 20 cents per $1,000 on a home valued at $500,000 would cost a homeowner $100 a year. Not a month ago, the amount was 38 cents per $1,000 stated by the mayor at a Zoom meeting. How did it drop to about half the amount? A game of who do you trust!
Please keep in mind that this debt exclusion does not keep your assessment from rising. Home values are going up considerably and the $100 for some is more than $200 for many homeowners, without factoring in our rising assessments! Like many elderly lifelong residents of Gloucester on a fixed income, we want to keep our homes.
Beeman was supposed to be the first school to be rebuilt and they have the land (more than 20 acres) and no swing space needed to build that school or removing a ball field that may cost close to $2 million! There are many scenarios that the School Committee could have put before the residents of Gloucester, especially since it has been working on this project since 2014, according to the head of the School Committee.
This new School is not an opportunity for all children of Gloucester and the consequences of taking on this project in an area that it doesn’t fit is so wrong!
To Mr. Romary, in your letter, to think that you can use a vehicle that is 14 years old as a scenario for building a $70 million dollar school is ridiculous! Many people in Gloucester can’t afford to buy a new vehicle, so they maintain their old vehicles and keep them running! That is something that the school department neglected to do! Maybe we wouldn’t be in this dilemma if they had kept our schools up. Like my 13-year-old car, which I still really love and enjoy driving, children usually love their schools. It is the adults who are forcing buildings that are not built for small children.
To both men, why don’t you visit Webster Street, walk the area, with the plans of the building in your hands and see what this building will do to the neighbors, which include my elderly in-laws. Spray paint the size of the building and put height poles in to realize how big this building is! Draw out the small play areas and where they are located (one beside a retention pond!). Would you want that for your children? They are even taking out the public parking spaces that residents really need because they have no parking where they live.
Gloucester needs to be talking about the water and sewer treatment plant costs that will be added to our water/sewer bills! Will we have bills that will be almost equal to our tax bills? As citizens, we need to be aware of what our costs will be with new schools and water/sewer repairs.
Olimpia Louise Palazzola
Gloucester