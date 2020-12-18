To the editor:
We were very disappointed to see the front page Dec. 14 article titled “Contact tracing unsuccessful.” Contrary to that headline, the state-wide assessment in that article and our efforts here in Gloucester, which differ, have been successful.
We believe the statement “contact tracing unsuccessful” is false and careless. Contacting any number of people exposed to a deadly, contagious virus and ensuring they quarantine away from others is always a success.
The city has an amazing and successful contact tracing team and have had them in place since the pandemic started. Having a deep bench to contact trace locally has allowed us to maintain quick contact with COVID-19 cases which in turn has directly helped us limit further spread and manage this public health emergency.
Contact tracing is such an important part of stopping the spread of this virus. Currently, our team reaches 97% of all of the COVID-19 contacts identified in the city. That’s a pretty remarkable statistic and a true testament to our team and this community. Information related to contact tracing and the city’s efforts have aided in our discussions and decisions about mitigation strategies. We are proud of what we have been able to accomplish here in Gloucester.
Even the state’s contact rate of 72% for all identified contacts is not “unsuccessful” as the headline suggests.
In a pandemic, any potential contagious persons who are contacted and quarantined from others is of benefit. This title is irresponsible as it implies to the public that contact tracing doesn’t work or isn’t important. Dismissive and inaccurate statements/headlines like “Contract tracing is unsuccessful” diminish our ability to utilize this critical process.
Masks, social distancing and contact tracing of people potentially exposed to the virus are really our only tools to contain the virus until there is a vaccine. Public health workers throughout the state have been working tirelessly to contact and gain the trust of people who may have been exposed.
It is vital that members of the community talk with us so we can educate and support them in how to quarantine, protect them and their families, as well as the wider community’s health. Please continue to answer the call and help us be part of the solution!
Karin Carroll
Public Health Director
Gloucester