To the editor:
When I became mayor in 2008, Magnolia Fire Station was closed, Bayview was closing intermittently, free cash was negative by millions, and the rainy day fund was woefully low. Then we were hit by the Great Recession. State aid was cut, local revenues dropped, and we faced an enormous fiscal crisis.
By the time I left office seven years later, Bayview and Magnolia fire stations were open 24/7, the rainy day fund was at its highest level, free cash was a healthy $5 million, and the economy was in recovery. That’s a hole I would have loved to have dug us out of, because, well, that’s no hole at all.
We overcame the challenges and were able to implement the plan for West Parish school without turning to the taxpayers for a debt exclusion override. The recently retired chief administrative officer for the city was not able to deliver on this same accomplishment for the new East Gloucester/Veterans Memorial school despite a robust economy and a running start.
Nevertheless, I am voting yes on Question 3. I trust the School Committee leadership. Chairman Pope is as honest an elected official as I have ever known. Vice Chair Teixeira Prince is as fierce a critic as she is an advocate. And Mayor Sefatia has a heart of gold with the children of Gloucester at its core.
It’s past time to modernize our elementary school facilities. I started with West Parish. Let’s continue the job until we’ve reached all children across Gloucester.
Carolyn A. Kirk
Gloucester