To the editor:
We are writing to thank the nearly 100 citizens who participated in Gloucester Reads, the program of the Gloucester Racial Justice Team designed to launch a community conversation on race, both to increase people’s self-awareness and their sensitivity to the challenges that people of color face in their everyday lives.
We want to thank the Sawyer Free Library, the Gloucester Health Department Prevention Team and the Gloucester Stage Company, Manship Artists Residency and Studios (MARS), The Open Door, Wellspring House, 1623 Studios, Annisquam Village Church, West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, Unitarian Universalist Church, Temple Ahavat Achim, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, and the Lanesville Community Center for their enormous contributions to this project.
For promoting Gloucester Reads among their own networks and for multiple other supports we thank Susie’s Stories bookstore in Rockport, The Bookstore, Town Green 2025, Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Committee, Discover Gloucester, Backyard Growers, Gloucester Housing Authority, and Younity.
The Gloucester Racial Justice Team knows that conversation alone won’t undo the deeply embedded racism that reduces the quality of life for people of all races. We do believe that learning and talking about race is a critical step in opening people’s hearts and minds to the action steps needed to move toward equity. Please find us on Facebook, join the conversation and the action!
Nancy Goodman
Michea McCaffrey
Co-Chairs, Gloucester Racial Justice Team