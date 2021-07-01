To the editor:
I am writing to correct an error in your articles of June 30, headlined “Mayor accused of cutting line for vaccine” and “Health head: Mayor endangers well-being of city’s residents.”
I do not “represent” Greg Verga, who is a candidate for mayor. The Times did not ask me during my interview about the mayor’s race. If they had, I would have responded that my personal political preferences are not newsworthy and not relevant to the situation at the Health Department. It is worth noting that I wrote the letter in question in April, two months before Mr. Verga decided to run for mayor.
I also said during my interview that Karin Carroll, the city’s public health director, is a true hero, who has fought tirelessly to protect the citizens of Gloucester and her employees. It is truly a privilege to represent her.
Meredith A. Fine
Gloucester