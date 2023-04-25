To the editor:
Let’s take a step back before taking any more steps forward on the controversial Apple Street roadway project.
It was conceived by town officials, and they seem inclined to ram it through as they’ve done in years past with other schemes. Last year, Essex residents were asked to vote on spending money to match anticipated grants for the project, and on May 1, they’ll be asked to authorize the town to take our neighbors’ land by eminent domain.
But up to now, residents have not been asked to vote on whether they even approve of this project in the first place.
The ill-advised and over-the-top engineering plans would extend this 18-foot-wide road to 50 feet in width, including guard rails and rocky slope, invading woodlands and wetlands for an 850-foot stretch. Not only will this do a lot of damage on a cherished, historic Scenic Road, but it will also necessitate the seizing of private property, because most of the abutters are not inclined to give or sell their land for this purpose.
Article 26, to authorize property-taking, appears on the warrant for Essex’s upcoming Town Meeting, May 1, at 7:30 p.m. at Essex Elementary School, 12 Story St.
Mind you, Apple Street has flooded only once in the past five years, and that for a few hours during an unusually high tide. According to documents on the town’s website, Apple Street stands a less than 1% chance of flooding each year through 2050.
I think eminent domain should only be exercised in the direst of circumstances. The circumstances on Apple Street are not dire. Miles of other roads will be underwater well before Apple Street will. Just check out the 2018 resiliency report on the town’s website which lists the areas at greatest risk:
1 — Main Street/Route 133 at the Causeway and Woodman’s Landing, “a primary regional transportation corridor.”
2 — Eastern Avenue at Ebben’s Creek (next to Farnham’s), where the “stability of the road could be threatened.”
3 — Conomo Point and Robbins roads.
4 — Eastern Avenue at Grove Street.
5 — Energy North gas station, 156 Main St., with “potential for gas spill.”
6 — Landing Road culvert.
7 — Apple Street (The report here states that Apple Street “regularly floods.” This is untrue.)
Huh? The transportation corridor under water, and danger of a gas spill near the river as well as a sewer pump station, and we’re talking about fixing a little country road that hardly ever takes on water?
Where are the town’s priorities? If you ask me, they’re upside-down. This project is a hysterical and extremely expensive response to a minor problem.
Back to the upcoming vote on taking private property. A bad idea, for several reasons, chief among them the deep and abiding American respect for private property. In addition, the town would be taking land off the tax rolls from residents who pay high taxes. Such an action calls to mind the camel getting its nose in the tent — when willthe town come for your land?
We need to think this plan through better and get some perspective. To start with, vote “No” on eminent domain, Article 26. on May 1.
Brad Story
Essex