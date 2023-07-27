To the editor:
In response to the article "Councilor’s absence raises questions" (Times, July 27):
A Gloucester city councilor’s main concern should be to represent the interests of the residents of this city. All of Gloucester’s city councilors should spend most of their time residing in Gloucester. This allows a councilor to have a better understanding of the issues and concerns facing the residents; as they can experience firsthand the challenges and opportunities that exist within the community. Also, if a councilor resides primarily within the city, they can attend community events, meet with residents, and be available to address concerns in person.
If a city councilor resides full-time in Gloucester, it demonstrates a true commitment to our community. Whereas when a city councilor resides for long periods in another state, what does that say about the councilor’s motives? Is that city councilor primarily interested in the city and the welfare of its residents, or is that councilor more interested in the notoriety and perks of being a councilor?
The city should end the practice of allowing city councilors to attend council meetings via Zoom; city councilors should be required to be physically present at council meetings. Now because of the excellent reporting of the Gloucester Daily Times, voters know how much time Councilor Jamie O’Hara spends in the city.
Paul Krueger
Gloucester