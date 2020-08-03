To the editor:
Have you heard the term collateral mortality?
It is a designation applied in the study of the fishing industry to describe bycatch or other species that die in pursuit of the intended fishing target. In layman’s terms, it’s all the perfectly good fish sacrificed and thrown back to the ocean dead.
This is used in an effort to help determine the “acceptable loss” of ocean life while keeping an industry viable through a quota system. An unfortunate consequence ... the cost of doing business.
The term collateral mortality can do doubt be applied to a current non-fishing situation -- those dying unnecessarily from a flailing and failing battle against COVID-19.
This phrase would be employed liberally in transforming the ever-increasing death toll into a winning scenario for the November 2020 presidential election.
Right now, I’m sure someone is in a bunker at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. crunching the numbers to find an acceptable body count that can be spun for good effect on FOX opinion TV, something Mr. Hannity and friends can work with, apply reasonable justification to and still maintain the all-important “base” for the president. Being judicious and careful to avoid a number so high that a whirling dervish couldn’t put a spin on it, nor one too low indicating a marginal and insignificant sacrifice by all those great Americans willing to take one for the team, this secretive accountant will toil tirelessly to achieve perfection.
In his efforts there will be more numbers jumbling and sleight of hand applied to this morbid calculus than preparation of the Trump family taxes.
All this undertaken to provide a fistful of alternative facts for explicit consumption by those who think the self-proclaimed “chosen one” walks, albeit gingerly, on the waters of the infamous and fetid swamp.
Never dismiss the old adage “there is no such thing as bad publicity.” You will be proven wrong.
With creative accounting and the right word smithery, even 200,000 COVID-19 fatalities -- or the collateral mortality -- will pale in the shadow of America’s greatness and give a glimmer of hope to the ardent Trump supporters for four more years of this stellar presidency.
David Bowling
Gloucester