To the editor:
As many of us know, the Good Harbor creek has been closed for over two years now and it has gotten many people sick.
In past years, the city of Gloucester has found harmful bacteria. This is because of the old and out-dated sewage systems in the area that have caused many citizens to get sick after storms where water may be discharged from the old pipes.
It may feel like there isn't much you can do or that you don't know enough about the creek contamination but there is something you can do. You can join groups such as Clean the Creek so you can inform yourself on the creek contamination and see how you can help.
The creek is a very important part of life for humans and marine life in Gloucester so we should work together to protect it.
Deion Kasera, Jack Frontiero, and Mario Debenedictis
Rockport Middle School.