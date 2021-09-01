To the editor:
Representatives Seth Moulton and Pete Meijer took a secret trip to Kabul to assess the situation there. Moulton received sharp criticism from many Democrats for this, but the criticism is misdirected.
There’s no question that the US withdrawal from Afghanistan was overdue. But how we withdraw will have long lasting repercussions for future humanitarian efforts and who will ever consider being an ally of the United States. As someone who for 20 years has had the fortune of collaborating with people and organizations all over the world, including Afghanistan, I know the importance of local allies. Without them, long-lasting solutions to humanitarian needs would be impossible.
Moulton’s trip didn’t place a burden on critical resources. Given his expertise, it didn’t place him in any risk he wasn’t qualified to handle. What Moulton’s trip did do was send a message to our partners all over the world — including organizations like Partners in Health, Doctors Without Borders, Emergency and Bayat — that we will not abandon you in your time of need. Was Moulton’s move “brazen?” Perhaps. But I’m confident that it did far more good than harm, and sent a better message to our allies than the slipshod way we’re withdrawing from Afghanistan before even securing visas for those who risked their lives to help us.
Nathaniel Mulcahy
Rockport