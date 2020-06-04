To the editor:
Since the overwhelming majority of your published letters criticize President Trump for his “incompetence” (or worse) in his handling of the COVID-19 situation, I feel that a little balance is long overdue. When not viewed through the dark lens of a towering hatred for the president, certain facts become evident.
The first confirmed case (not even fatal) of COVID-19 in the U.S. was on Jan. 21.
On Jan. 29, Trump formed the Coronavirus Task Force to deal with possible problems.
On Jan. 31, Trump ordered a shutdown of flights coming in from China. His timely action on that was pronounced as being ridiculous and “xenophobic.” Contrast that timely leadership action with the following:
On Jan. 14, the World Health Organization said “there was, in fact, no evidence of human-to-human transmission” of the coronavirus.
On Jan. 21, the highly respected Dr. Fauci told reporter Greg Kelly that “The coronavirus is not a major threat for the people of the United States.” It was in February that he stated that the threat to the US from COVID-19 was “miniscule.” These comments were widely publicized by the mainstream media eager to criticize Trump for actions based upon his emotions, not “scientific evidence.”
On Feb. 4, the head of WHO called on “all countries not to impose travel restrictions.”
On Feb. 13, Mayor de Blasio said that “(COVID-19) should not stop you from going to Chinatown or going out to eat. I am going to do that today myself.”
On Feb. 24, Nancy Pelosi was hugging people in the streets of San Francisco and publicly urging people to come to the big parade in Chinatown.
So, it was the president who took early action while others publicly stated that none was necessary. Those who criticize the president for “not listening to the experts” should be thankful that he didn’t.
Trump worked with private companies (and then invoked the Defense Production Act) to get tens of thousands of ventilators built and made available to New York (after Governor Cuomo had failed to build and have them available two years prior, as he had been requested to do by his relevant health agencies).
Trump ordered the naval hospital ship Comfort to New York Cit (and the Mercy to California) to relieve the pressure of non-coronavirus patients on hospitals. When it proved unnecessary for that propose, he had the Comfort converted to accept COVID-19 patients. That too proved to be largely unnecessary. But, again, he took action to be prepared.
Trump had the Army Corps of Engineers convert the Javits Center into a 2,000-bed hospital to deal with the pandemic. Again, prepared for a situation that, thankfully, didn’t materialize.
Trump provided the personnel to staff the Javits hospital.
Even blessed with the advantage of 20-20 hindsight, much criticism of the president is, at best, unseemly, especially when that criticism is cast in the most general (often hateful) terms with no supporting examples. There is an old saying that “There are none so blind as those who do not wish to see.”
Yes, I am sometimes appalled by Trump’s egotistical behavior and rhetoric, but as a former senior executive and board member of public companies, I’m interested in results. While no one can be expected to have a perfect record in these unprecedented times, Trump deserves credit and our thanks for taking action and getting it right far more than he may have gotten it wrong.
Fred Young
Gloucester