To the editor:
In recent days there have been a number of letters written to the Gloucester Daily Times discussing Black Lives Matter (BLM) and associated protests and civil unrest. The BLM movement was catalyzed by the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police three months ago and most recently accelerated by the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Both were unarmed black men initially contacted by authorities related to alleged property crimes; trying to pass a counterfeit bill in the case of the former, taking car keys in the context of a domestic dispute in the case of latter. Critics of the BLM movement have focused on the relatively rare instances of violence corrupting peaceful protests, using them as justification to dismiss associated demands for social change. These writers miss the forest for the trees. The discriminatory attitude of police toward Black men in the United States is well-documented, but there are lessons to be learned from these recent events related to police reform and improvement.
A recent mantra that has emerged in this context is “defund the police,” an emotionally driven and largely unreasoned response. This sentiment, while understandable from the perspective of Black men in this country, ignores the reality that people are still killing each other every day, antisocial and psychopathic individuals are not going anywhere, and that the “the veneer of civilization is paper thin;” e.g., post-Katrina New Orleans. Eliminating police forces is not an option, improving them is. To be fair, “defund” in the context of BLM was never about eliminating police, although this has been the interpretation of recent editorialists and some members of the Blue Lives Matter movement. It is about reprioritizing hiring of police personnel to diversify and broaden skill sets, i.e., more mental health professionals and social workers, fewer front-line officers.
The long list of civilians killed by police in this country requires a re-examination of law enforcement policies, philosophy and training. The United States is by far and away the leader of the Western world in the rate at which police shoot and kill citizens. A June 5 report published by the Prison Policy Initiative documents that the U.S. rate of police killings (per 10 million) is 33.5 in the U.S., 9.8 in Canada, 1.3 in Germany, and 0.5 in England. A cultural variable underlying this gross disparity is the pervasive fetish of gun ownership in this country. If guns are everywhere, police officers must assume that everyone they approach is armed until proven otherwise. However, changing the level of gun ownership will make addressing systemic racism look like a walk in the park.
While elimination of the police entirely is a fool’s errand, comprehensive retooling of policing efforts, changes in how officers are selected, trained and equipped, and changes in how administration sets department culture and approach to the people they serve is not. I offer several suggestions.
Law enforcement personnel need to be carefully screened as to intelligence and personality characteristics. They need to be trained for significantly longer periods before being initially deployed (currently about six months) and with a much broader curriculum; less focus on gun training and physical management of suspects, more focus on history, the law, behavioral assessment and verbal de-escalation. These efforts will be costly, but will produce higher quality officers, who should be compensated as such.
Demilitarize the police. Officers in body armor, riding in armored personnel carriers, carrying automatic rifles suggest an emphasis on control and contain, not partnering with citizens to together improve community safety.
In terms of approach and philosophy, police need to stop using lethal force in the setting of property crimes. Period. They need to stop shooting suspects in the back, particularly those who are running away from them. They need to exchange the “always get your man” approach for one of “we will get them next time.”
Investigation and management of traffic offenses should be transferred to non-police entities. Managing traffic flow and enforcing traffic laws does not require the expertise of a highly trained officer. This will remove police from settings where many of the initial contacts with individuals who are ultimately killed by police occur.
Police funding must prioritize efforts to improve community relations and outreach. The idea that police are there to serve and protect must be more than a slogan on the side of the car, it must be a mission statement.
The fact that Black men are disproportionately stopped by police, arrested and incarcerated is beyond dispute and must stop. It is but one bit of evidence of systemic racism in this country. The BLM movement is the most recent, and hopefully most prevalent, sustained and successful effort to bring these issues to light and produce true societal change. This will need to be an ongoing effort, requiring repeated re-examination of approach and outcome, yielding informed change in philosophy and interventions. Producing an ongoing change in culture will need to go beyond this election cycle. It took us 400 years to get here, it will take a while to implement true, lasting positive change. Justice and fairness for all are moving targets, but clearly worth pursuing.
John R. DeQuardo, MD
Gloucester