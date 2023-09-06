To the editor,
In order to save God’s creatures from unnecessary harm, our political representatives should support increased public funding for cultivated-meat research. For those who don’t know, cultivated meat is grown from animal cells, without slaughter. It has the potential to eliminate tremendous suffering we inflict on livestock.
While the revolutionary product is already for sale in select restaurants, further development is needed for cultivated meat to reach price parity with incumbent offerings. This is crucial for widespread adoption. Christians should remember that in the Garden of Eden, God’s ideal, there was no killing.
Jon Hochschartner
Granby, Connecticut