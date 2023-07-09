To the editor:
I was thrilled to learn the very first cultivated meat has been approved for sale in the United States (“US approves chicken made from cultivated cells, the nation’s first ‘lab-grown’ meat,” June 21, gloucestertimes.com). For those who are unfamiliar with the term, cultivated meat is grown from animal cells, without slaughter. Among other things, this revolutionary protein has the potential to greatly reduce nonhuman suffering.
It will be sold at select restaurants, before arriving on supermarket shelves. Despite this progress, increased federal funding for cellular-agriculture research is needed for cultivated meat to achieve price parity with incumbent offerings. Compassionate legislators should support the effort.
Jon Hochschartner
Granby, Connecticut