To the editor:
As one of the former pastors of the Rockport United Methodist Church, I would like to offer an explanation to the Rockport community regarding the church property located at 36 Broadway.
Our congregation was very clear about our hopes for the use of the property. Many of our small congregation wanted the building to be offered to the town in appreciation for the many generous ways the community supported our church when the building burned in 1981. Some of us advocated that the property be used for affordable housing in support of the work of the Rockport Community Land Trust.
We invested a lot of time and energy as we advocated for these possible uses. However, unlike most protestant denominations, in the United Methodist Church all properties are owned by the conference, not by the congregation.
The decision was ultimately not ours to make.
We are extremely disappointed in the decision of the conference to ignore our own hopes by selling the property to a developer who is expected to create more, probably unaffordable, condominiums. We are further disembarrassed by the condition of the property through most of the summer.
The members of the church are faithful people who cared deeply for our ministry. They are very invested in the community of Rockport.
We are extremely disappointed by the decision of the conference. But, to be clear, the church members are not to be blamed for the decision of the conference.
The Rev. Valerie M. Roberts-Toler
Gloucester