To the editor:
Why are UPS and FedEx workers considered essential? The average household doesn’t need stuff that badly for a few weeks.
Workers are surrounded by some of the most likely surfaces to hold the virus! It’s not right. Not only are they endangering themselves and their families, the cardboard boxes they deliver also endanger you!
I am asking Gov. Charlie Baker and the federal government to classify our UPS and FedEx workers as non-essential during these trying times. They are fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, etc., and are at high risk!
They are out there every day touching packages from all over the world, going door to door. They are risking their own lives and going home to their families and putting them in danger as well. Delivering the packages to millions of homes is an innocuous way of spreading the virus nationwide.
I see nothing positive about this, and a lot of harm in spreading the virus. Please consider this, and stop deliveries!
Dianne Eason
Gloucester
