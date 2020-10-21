To the editor:
If you’re not registered to vote, there’s still time! The registration deadline is Saturday, Oct. 24 -- plenty of time to get to your town or city clerk’s office, or register online at www.sec.state.ma.us.
It’s easy to vote in 2020 as Massachusetts voters now have three options:
In the traditional way: in-person at your polling place on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov.3. Social distancing will be in place.
In-person early voting: through Oct. 30 at Gloucester City Hall, and at the Rockport, Essex, and Manchester town halls, with social distancing. The hours are posted on the town and city websites, at www.MassEarlyVote.com, or can be found by calling your town or city clerk’s office. Some locations have limited hours on Fridays.
Vote by mail: Apply to your city or town clerk’s office for a mail-in ballot application or at www.sec.state.ma.us. Your completed ballot (don’t forget to sign it) can be mailed back, or put in the drop box at city or town hall. The earlier the better! You can check the status of your ballot at www.TrackMyBallotMA.com.
If you can’t find your red “Information for Voters” booklet that lists the candidates and the ballot questions, it’s at www.sec.state.ma.us.
Will this be the biggest voter turnout in history? We’ll soon know, and your vote makes a difference.
Nan Andrew
League of Women Voters of Cape Ann