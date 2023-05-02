To the editor:
John "Jack" Porter and Frank Favaloro, two contenders for the Rockport Select Board, have been using the words “communication” and “transparency” in the four candidate forums in which they’ve participated; neither appeared at the fifth, the Republican Town Committee forum I attended Saturday morning.
In my experience, communication is a two-way street. One must show up in order to receive communication. By law, all decisions affecting town governance are made in public meetings, whether Select Board, Conservation Commission, Planning Board or any other town committee. Occasionally, boards will meet in executive session, as dictated by the state open meeting law. For example, the Select Board has met in executive session to discuss the Long Beach leases in order to protect the town’s negotiating position.
At the League of Women Voters’ candidate forum, the moderator mentioned the league's motto— democracy is not a spectator sport. Indeed. At many of these recent events, residents — and one candidate!— complained that town meetings are boring. Fair enough. But that’s the nature of democracy; it grinds slowly and only works when we show up. Town meetings, whether Select Board or annual, are where we conduct the town’s business, boring though it may be.
I wanted to better understand why Mr. Porter and Mr. Favaloro felt uninformed and were so concerned about transparency and communication, so I asked each of them how many Select Board meetings they’d attended in the past year. Each answered that he’d attended maybe five or six, and certainly not recently. Not a stellar commentary for candidates wishing to fill those roles.
My curiosity piqued, I visited the town clerk’s office to ask how many of the 11 Town Meetings each had attended over the past five years. Assuming the records are correct, Mr. Porter has attended exactly one, the most recent meeting, where decorum no doubt dictated that the candidate appear. Mr. Favaloro has attended three of the 11 Town Meetings over the last five years. Better late than never, but no wonder they feel uninformed.
When I was in grade school, we learned about the duties and rights of American citizens. The right to vote, the right of free speech. The civic duty to show up and participate bear equal weight. It’s difficult to be on the receiving end of communication when one isn’t available to receive information and ask questions.
When new residents step forward to run for office, it’s a sign of health for our democracy, and I applaud them. What’s more, the town will forever be grateful for Mr. Porter's and Mr. Favaloro's many years of service as dedicated firefighters. Respectfully, however, a different battle cry might be more suited to their records of civic engagement.
Denise Donnelly,
Rockport Select Board