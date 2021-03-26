To the editor:
Article 14 in the warrant for the Essex Town Meeting proposes a temporary (two-year) moratorium on the conversion of property to business or industrial use. Because Essex has no zoning laws that separate residential and commercial use, it seems reasonable to give the town officials time to develop clear, specific, universally applicable criteria, guidelines and policies for making change-of-use decisions.
The current bylaws are too vague. For example, they state “that the proposed use as developed will not adversely affect the neighborhood.” They mention the need to avoid “substantial detriment” to “the community and neighborhood character.” But there is no clear definition of what constitutes adverse effects or of what substantial detriment means. There isn’t even any clear definition of what the character of the community of Essex is. And there are no clear criteria for justifying a change of use.
I tutor students at LEAP for education in Salem, and they often come to me with an essay on which their teacher gave them a poor grade. They want to improve the grade, but the teachers have provided no clear rubric to help us understand specific criteria for how they determine what a C or a B grade means. So it’s impossible to know what, specifically, we are supposed to focus on. I asked one teacher what distinguished an A paper from a C paper. Her response was, “I know good writing when I see it.” Not very helpful.
Our current bylaws seem equally unhelpful. In effect, town officials are pretty much forced to say, “I know adverse effects when I see them,” but this subjective approach provides no guidance to applicants, abutters or decision-makers. Applicants deserve, from the start, to have a full picture of the various specific requirements they will need to meet in order to attain their goals. Everyone -- applicants, town officials, residents -- everyone benefits when the rules are clear and specific.
I support the request for a moratorium and hope the public will be invited to participate in discussing the many issues involved in change-of-use decisions. Article 14 states, “While the Town has primarily been a rural residential community, in recent years there has been more interest in bringing business and industrial enterprises to the Town. While Town officials are in favor of growing the Town’s business and industrial base, new business and industrial enterprises are not always in harmony with existing residential uses. This has led to an increase in complaints concerning noise, traffic and other impacts from such uses in residential neighborhoods. Given the rate at which such new business and industrial development has been occurring, time is needed to study the issue and determine whether there should be amendments to the Town’s zoning bylaws to address these and other issues.”
I encourage Essex residents to write Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki at 30 Martin St., Essex 01929 (or email bzubricki@essexma.org). He will collect comments for the relevant boards and committees:
How would you define the character of the town of Essex? What do you want to see preserved as more applicants seek to convert property to business use? What makes Essex Essex?
Do you have a story about a change-of-use experience--either a successful or unsuccessful incident, either from the perspective of a business owner or an abutting resident?
The more information town leaders have, the greater the likelihood that they can develop meaningful bylaws. And please vote to support Article 14 at Town Meeting on May 15.
Alden Blodget
Essex