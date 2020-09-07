To the editor:
The Gloucester School Committee begins each meeting with Chairperson Jonathan Pope reading the following:
“This meeting is recorded by video and audio in accordance with the state Open Meeting Law, consistent with the governor’s orders suspending certain provisions of the Open Meeting Law and banning gatherings of more than 25 people. This meeting will be conducted by remote participation.”
Gov. Charlie Baker and Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley are following Phase 3 regulations for indoor gatherings at their own workplaces. I wonder if they can explain the reasoning behind following these guidelines for themselves, while simultaneously applying completely different safety guidelines for students and staff in their push to reopen our schools.
Why would the rules that apply to all public meetings and workplaces here in Gloucester to protect the health and safety of those involved not be applied in the decision-making about the protection of our youngest citizens, and the teachers and other adults who work with them in our schools? This is why the Gloucester School Committee and superintendent continue to meet remotely via Zoom. For health and safety.
Communities who have chosen the hybrid plan openly recognize that they have to be ready to “pivot” back to a full remote model in case there is an outbreak or cluster of COVID-19. It seems almost expected.
Whoever is the unlucky person to contract this virus will be someone we know and love. I am already praying for their safe recovery.
Beth Goldberg
Gloucester