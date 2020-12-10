To the editor:
Your Dec. 10 article about the City Council being forced to approve the restaurant to housing project on East Main Street (“Councilors: Project forced down our throats”) did not mention a difficult aspect of the 40B requirement. The algebra stinks. To get to 10% affordable from the present 7% by encouraging 20% affordable is virtually impossible unless we totally stop allowing construction of new market-rate housing. In practice we would need huge new 100% affordable developments.
Damon Cummings