To the editor:
With the local elections just around the corner, I’m ready to vote for Chris DiMercurio-Sicuranza for Gloucester councilor-at-large and I hope you do as well. Having lived and worked in Gloucester since 1996, there is a special feeling to being a Gloucester townie. Across the North Shore Chris has worked on grassroots organizing through volunteer and nonprofit groups to create a more inclusionary and welcoming community. As a co-founder of Go Out Loud, an LGBT events group, he has helped connect people through meaningful, fun and engaging events and occasions, including a first-ever congressional equality forum. As a former cofounder and board member of a few nonprofit groups I do understand the commitment and personal engagement that this involves. More locally, I’ve been happy to work with Chris through his time within the mayor’s office and as a local activist to continue support for equality and to stop hate in its tracks. He and his husband, Frank, were the first same-sex marriage in Kyrouz Auditorium as presided by the sitting mayor – a wonderful moment for our city that showcased love and support. From the Pride flag-raising ceremonies, to community outreach meetings after tragedies like Pulse Orlando, to our ongoing work in the creation with the Gloucester High SAGA group for outreach and support, it’s clear that Chris cared about our city, cares about the people of Gloucester, and cares about what the future holds. I’m happy to vote for Chris DiMercurio-Sicuranza, third on the ballot, and ask that you consider him as well on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Ali McClellan
Gloucester
