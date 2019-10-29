To the editor:
Colorful leaves and campaign signs mean one thing – fall in Gloucester. We are lucky to have so many great candidates running this year.
One of the candidates that I have had the pleasure of knowing and discussing issues with is Chris DiMercurio-Sicuranza. He is such a bright, talented individual with lots of energy, empathy and knowledge. Over the years, we have met to discuss many issues but there are three issues close to my heart — the retail, tourism and fishing economies.
When I worked for the city, I realized that various elements in Gloucester are like a jigsaw puzzle. They all fit together and are dependent on one another. Tourists love that Gloucester is still a working port. That fishing piece of the puzzle along with the tourism and retail pieces make for a stronger economy in the Gloucester puzzle. And Chris understands how these pieces all work together. He understands the importance of marketing our city and its proud heritage. He wants to share our story as well as boost our economy through room and meal taxes that increase money to our general fund. He wants visitors to enjoy our shops, restaurants and museums so they all thrive allowing us to enjoy them, as well. He wants to tell the tales of our fishermen and how locally, wild caught seafood is what they should be buying and supporting. Chris understands all these puzzle pieces and will make a great city councilor.
Suzanne Silveira
Gloucester
