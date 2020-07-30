The July 22 article “Pandemic throws lives — and waistlines — into flux” is very problematic.
This piece discusses how the pandemic has forced fitness lifestyles to change. It is a given that lives will be uprooted when there is an international crisis. Way to state the obvious! There are also many people who face issues with body image, mental health, self-harm and eating disorders. These issues were most likely exacerbated for them during this crisis. When I read this article that explains how people yearn to conform to an “acceptable weight,” I was taken back to the times I have experienced the times when I would stop at nothing to try to control my weight.
Needless to say, I wish this article never got posted to the Gloucester Daily Times. I think what people need to do more of, is to accept each other, no matter our weight and fitness level. It is time that everyone understood that weight should never be connected to our worth in the world.
I am disappointed that this article is representative of our society’s tendency to shun weight gain and perpetuate hatred of larger bodies.
Bridgette Williams
Gloucester