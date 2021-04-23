To the editor:
I was very disappointed to hear that U.S. Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., not only backs the proposal to increase the number of Supreme Court justices but also plans to co-sponsor the increase. His Twitter feed recently asked “Who agrees that we should expand the Supreme Court?” Isn’t that question a bit late to be asking as you have already made up your mind? Government should not be run solely on the results of a Twitter survey but on measured deliberations and thought out consequences and a defined need. I see none of that from him. Where is the common good is such a proposal?
William Proposki
Rockport