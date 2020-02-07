To the editor:
I am very disappointed with the Gloucester Daily Times for printing a photo of a naked man who is mentally ill, according to police (“Naked man found in yogi position on golf green,” Feb. 5).
I have no doubt that the trained police provided him with compassion and a blanket to warm him and preserve his dignity and took him to a hospital for care and evaluation. Not a big news story. Sad that the Times chose to exploit this.
I fear that as a country, we are regressing in our attitudes toward those less fortunate.
Jane O’Maley
Rockport
